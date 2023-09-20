Khan steps down as Suva coach

Babs Khan is no longer the coach of the Suva Football side effective today.

A statement issued by the Suva Football Association said that Khan parting ways with the Whites came after a mutual meeting in Suva earlier this week.

It said that following this, Khan’s contract was subsequently quashed.

Under the guidance of Khan, Suva won the 2022 Fiji FACT and Courts IDC last year.

He also mentored Suva to reach the final of the OFC Champions League in Vanuatu this year.

Meanwhile, the Association is expected to announce Khan’s replacement soon.

In the Digicel Fiji Premier League Round 18 match, Suva will battle against Ba at 3pm at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour on Sunday.