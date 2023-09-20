Wednesday, September 20, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Khan steps down as Suva coach

Babs Khan is no longer the coach of the Suva Football side effective today.

A statement issued by the Suva Football Association said that Khan parting ways with the Whites came after a mutual meeting in Suva earlier this week.

It said that following this, Khan’s contract was subsequently quashed.

Under the guidance of Khan, Suva won the 2022 Fiji FACT and Courts IDC last year.

He also mentored Suva to reach the final of the OFC Champions League in Vanuatu this year.

Meanwhile, the Association is expected to announce Khan’s replacement soon.

In the Digicel Fiji Premier League Round 18 match, Suva will battle against Ba at 3pm at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour on Sunday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Municipal elections scheduled for n...

Public consultations for municipal  elections will start next week ...
Rugby

Kiwis make comeback in 7s after a y...

Cory Sweeney’s New Zealand women's 7s team will make a comeback to ...
Football

Pacific Cup for November

New Zealand Fiji Football Incorporated (NZFFI) has confirmed the 10...
Rugby

Fuli to test players at Mini 7s tou...

Fijiana 7s coach Saiasi Fuli intends to utilise the inaugural Mini ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Tarakinikini delivers draft reso...

News
The Pacifi...

Municipal elections scheduled fo...

News
Public con...

Kiwis make comeback in 7s after ...

Rugby
Cory Sween...

Pacific Cup for November

Football
New Zealan...

Fuli to test players at Mini 7s ...

Rugby
Fijiana 7s...

Schools visit Telemetry Tracking...

News
Students f...

Popular News

Fiji’s win over Wallabies ...

Rugby
7’s maestr...

I had to prove my worth, says Ch...

Football
Navua’s Ba...

Singh withdraws ‘Bloody Small Ki...

News
Minister f...

Tabuya clarifies issue on review...

News
The Leader...

Labasa beats Nadi in inaugural B...

Football
Labasa kic...

We badly lacked discipline: Waqa...

Football
National d...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Tarakinikini delivers draft resolution on behalf of PIFs