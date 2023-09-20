Wednesday, September 20, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Kim deportation case to be heard in Lautoka High Court today

Grace Road Fiji senior director Daniel Kim will appear again in Court today to contest his deportation case.

Kim remains in the custody of Department of Immigration while his case is being heard in the Lautoka High Court.

The Lautoka High Court has instructed Kim’s defence lawyers to withdraw and re-file an amendment regarding the judicial review matter where the State is seeking the court to review a 2018 court order stopping Kim from leaving the country.

Kim is represented by King’s Counsel Simon Ower, Ronald Gordon, Nilesh Prasad and Vasu Pillay while Solicitor General, Ropate Green is representing the State.

In an earlier ruling this week, the Court has granted more time for Kim’s counsel to further file material in relation to his Habeas Corpus application.

A Writ of Habeas Corpus protects against unlawful and indefinite imprisonment.

The Habeas Corpus matter has been adjourned until next Friday.

In 2018, the Korean Government communicated through diplomatic channels, that they had nullified the passports of Kim and six other individuals connected with what it terms the ‘Grace Road Cult’.

Kim has been in the custody of the Department of Immigration, as he has been declared a prohibited immigrant making his presence in Fiji unlawful after the South Korean Government nullified his passport.

Minister for Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua, said these individuals’ passports were nullified by the Korean Government in relation to charges laid by the South Korean Government, who had issued a warrant for their arrest.

Tikoduadua said in July 2018, Red Notices were published by Interpol referring to these individuals as “Fugitives wanted for Prosecution”.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Municipal elections scheduled for n...

Public consultations for municipal  elections will start next week ...
Rugby

Kiwis make comeback in 7s after a y...

Cory Sweeney’s New Zealand women's 7s team will make a comeback to ...
Football

Khan steps down as Suva coach

Babs Khan is no longer the coach of the Suva Football side effectiv...
Football

Pacific Cup for November

New Zealand Fiji Football Incorporated (NZFFI) has confirmed the 10...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Municipal elections scheduled fo...

News
Public con...

Kiwis make comeback in 7s after ...

Rugby
Cory Sween...

Khan steps down as Suva coach

Football
Babs Khan ...

Pacific Cup for November

Football
New Zealan...

Fuli to test players at Mini 7s ...

Rugby
Fijiana 7s...

Schools visit Telemetry Tracking...

News
Students f...

Popular News

Jones says he woke up hoping res...

Rugby
Wallabies ...

Fiji banks on Tuisova for Wallab...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Drua signs NZ-based Fiji U20 sta...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Labasa in a must-win situation: ...

2023 Battle of Giants
Defending ...

Vunivalu expecting no favours fr...

Rugby
Suva-born ...

240 spots suffer poor to no conn...

News
There are ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Municipal elections scheduled for next year