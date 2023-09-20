Kim deportation case to be heard in Lautoka High Court today

Grace Road Fiji senior director Daniel Kim will appear again in Court today to contest his deportation case.

Kim remains in the custody of Department of Immigration while his case is being heard in the Lautoka High Court.

The Lautoka High Court has instructed Kim’s defence lawyers to withdraw and re-file an amendment regarding the judicial review matter where the State is seeking the court to review a 2018 court order stopping Kim from leaving the country.

Kim is represented by King’s Counsel Simon Ower, Ronald Gordon, Nilesh Prasad and Vasu Pillay while Solicitor General, Ropate Green is representing the State.

In an earlier ruling this week, the Court has granted more time for Kim’s counsel to further file material in relation to his Habeas Corpus application.

A Writ of Habeas Corpus protects against unlawful and indefinite imprisonment.

The Habeas Corpus matter has been adjourned until next Friday.

In 2018, the Korean Government communicated through diplomatic channels, that they had nullified the passports of Kim and six other individuals connected with what it terms the ‘Grace Road Cult’.

Kim has been in the custody of the Department of Immigration, as he has been declared a prohibited immigrant making his presence in Fiji unlawful after the South Korean Government nullified his passport.

Minister for Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua, said these individuals’ passports were nullified by the Korean Government in relation to charges laid by the South Korean Government, who had issued a warrant for their arrest.

Tikoduadua said in July 2018, Red Notices were published by Interpol referring to these individuals as “Fugitives wanted for Prosecution”.