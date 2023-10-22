Sunday, October 22, 2023
Kim in court for serious assault in 2018

Grace Road President Daniel Kim appeared at the Navua Magistrate’s Court on  Friday, on charges of serious assault that happened in 2018.

The accused appeared before Resident-Magistrate Yogesh Prasad.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Crime ACP Mesake Waqa confirmed to FijiLive that Kim is charged with one count of Assault Causing Actual Bodily Harm.

The charges stem from an alleged assault in 2018 that occurred during a dispute over a piece of i-Taukei land lease.

The video of the alleged assault involving Kim and other senior directors of Grace Road was captured on a leaked video that was circulated on social media.

The matter has been adjourned to November 03 for plea.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
