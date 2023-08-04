Korea to support Fiji in priority areas

The Government of the Republic of Korea will strengthen support for Fiji in the implementation of development projects through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in three priority areas.

The priority areas are climate change, strengthening healthcare system, and improving education environment.

The projects led by KOICA are primarily driven by the vision of creating “Green, Healthy and Smart Islands.”

Korea’s support for Fiji was conveyed to Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua while receiving an introductory call from the Korean Ambassador to Fiji, Young-Kyu Park earlier this week.

Also in attendance was also the KOICA Fiji and Pacific Office Country Director, Kapchae Ra.

On behalf of the Government and the people of Fiji, Qereqeretabua thanked Government of Korea for their continued support to Fiji, particularly with new projects recently announced for Fiji.

These includes building Fiji’s new National Rehabilitation Center in Suva, a project valued at USD $10 million which aims to support the elderly, persons living with disabilities and those in need of care.

KOICA is currently working on the procurement of the architectural design for the new Rehabilitation Centre.

The establishment of four new Evacuation Centres is also part of Korea’s major assistance to Fiji, in the area of disaster response and preparedness.

The construction sites are currently mapped out with total project of Evacuation Centres valued at USD $6.5 million.

Qereqeretabua said Korea’s remarkable support is a testament of our renewed cooperation and commitment.

She acknowledged the positive impacts of KOICA’s work in Fiji through projects in renewable energy, education and training, capacity building, climate adaptation, World Friends Korea (WFK) volunteers and Fellowship program and also appreciated Korea’s support for the Pacific, with Indo-Pacific Strategy, guiding the way forward for stronger regional cooperation.

Ambassador Park said the Government of Korea is determined to deepen socioeconomic cooperation with Fiji.

He said KOICA continues to implement the solar power plant projects in Ovalau and Taveuni Islands.

A new solar power plant project in Taveuni is expected to be completed by this year while the procurement of agricultural machinery and design for the new Agricultural Research Centre in Ovalau is work in progress.

KOICA will also launch the Health Professions Education and Research Capacity Building at the Fiji National University Project in August this year, to assist the medical students in Fiji.

Ambassador Park said he is hopeful Fiji will reconsider reopening its Embassy in Korea which was closed in 2019.