Monday, April 24, 2023
ad
Koroibete wins John Eales Medal for the second time

Photo Courtesy: Nine's World of Sports

Fiji-born Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete has claimed the prestigious John Eales Medal for the second time.

Initially, the Melbourne Rebels flyer won the award in 2019.

The dual-code international (Koroibete) edged out Rob Valetini (170 votes) and Allan Alaalatoa (168 votes) despite missing the Spring Tour.

“It’s an honour to be awarded the 2022 John Eales Medal, especially in a season where so many players played well in the Wallabies jersey,” Koroibete said in a statement.

“Rugby is a team sport first and foremost, so I’d like to thank my teammates and to know they were the ones who voted for me to win this award means a lot.”

“It’s been a dream come true to represent the Wallabies and I hope I can continue to contribute to the team in what’s a massive year ahead.”

Eales added that Koroibete combines passion and skill in the perfect measure.

“Marika’s consistency in attack and defence has become a feature of the Wallabies since his debut.”

The 30-year-old was named as part of World Rugby’s Men’s 15s Dream Team of the Year at the end of 2022 after an electric start to the International season.

He took out the John Cadbury Plate for Player of the Series during Australia’s 2-1 series defeat to England in July following an electric performance against the Springboks in Adelaide, producing one of the all-time try-saving tackles on Makazole Mapimpi.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
