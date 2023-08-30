Koroisau among top 10 NRL recruits

Fiji Bati hooker and Wests Tigers captain Apisai Korosiau has been named in the Game Changers: The Top 10 NRL recruits for 2023.

The Tigers may not have climbed off the bottom of the ladder in 2023 but many ask where they would be without the services of Koroisau after his shift from the Panthers in the off-season.

Koroisau hasn’t had the consistent support around him, particularly in the spine, to help the team climb higher, but his own form has wavered from when was at Penrith and he’s shown his commitment to the joint venture long-term.

The 30-year-old equalled his tries-scored tally while at the Panthers last year with five again in 2023, while he’s produced seven tries and assists – just five shy of his efforts with the premiers.

His running game average has returned to 57 metres per game which was the same at Penrith in 2020, while he’s stepped up his kicking game for a career-high 62.6 metres a game.

A match-winning conversion in Round 25 against the Dolphins was matched by Koroisau’s efforts to help his side get over the line with a rare win while a contract extension in July shows he’s determined to help the club turn things around.