Krishna added to Games squad as trio get axed

Fiji’s lone professional footballer Roy Krishna who was earlier named as a non-traveling reserve has been added to the final squad for the upcoming Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

National team manager Kartik Reddy confirmed to FijiLive that Krishna together with Suva’s Mohammed Ramzan Khan and Rewa’s Patrick Joseph have been included after three players were dropped.

Reddy said Fiji Under 23 stars Aporosa Yada and Inoke Turagalailai together with Lautoka midfielder Muni Shivam Naidu have been omitted.

He said Yada and Turagalailai failed to take the drug test during the knockout stages of the recent Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) in Suva while Naidu has not recovered from a groin injury he sustained during a Digicel Fiji Premier League match in June.

Reddy also confirmed that FASANOC is yet to approve the inclusion of Ba’s Fiji Under 23 midfielder Mohammed Fataul Raheem in the Fijian squad for the Games.

The football matches will take place from 17 to 30 November in Honiara.