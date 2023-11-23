Krishna heads back to India

Fiji’s lone professional footballer and Bula Boys captain Roy Krishna has headed back to India from the Pacific Games in Honiara, Solomon Islands to rejoin Odisha FC in the Indian Super League.

Krishna took advantage of the FIFA Window to join the Bula Boys and played in their two matches against the Northern Marianas and Tahiti.

He netted a hat-trick against the Northern Marianas and earned his historic 50th international cap for Fiji when he took the field against Tahiti in their 0-0 draw on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Fiji will have to wait for the outcome of the Tahiti vs Northern Marianas match to know its fate in the Games.

Fiji will progress to the semifinals if Tahiti scores less than ten goals but a bigger margin victory to the Tahitians will see them send the Fijians home.