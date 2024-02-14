Thursday, February 15, 2024
Krishna leads ISL goalscorers’ chart

Fijian Captain Roy Krishna leads the Indian Super League’s goal scoring chart after 14 rounds of competition.

Krishna has netted 11 goals so far for leaders Odisha FC.

Roy KrishnaHe has netted three more goals than second placed Dimitrios Diamantokas of Kerala Blasters.

Jorge Diaz of Mumbai City FC (6 goals), Cleiton Silva of East Bengal (6 goals) and Diego Mauricio of Odisha FC (6 goals) complete the top five scorers list.

Roy Krishna2 2Meanwhile, Krishna over the weekend also became the third player in ISL history to net 50 goals in the competition.

Roy Krishna 2

 

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
