Friday, April 21, 2023
Labasa leads Women’s Super League

The Labasa Women’s side is leading the Digicel Super League after eight rounds of competition.

The Arthur Simmons coached side which is laced with many national reps is so far unbeaten after seven matches and has 21 maximum points.

Ba, who have played a match less are second with 15 points from five wins and a loss.

Rewa is third with 10 points while newcomers Nadi are on the fourth spot with 10 points also but trail to the Delta Town girls in goal difference.

Suva, Nadroga and Tailevu Naitasiri are in the bottom three.

In this weekend’s matches, Ba will play Nadroga at 1pm tomorrow at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Namosau while two games will be played on Sunday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori where leaders Labasa will meet Suva at 1pm and Rewa will play bottom placed Tailevu Naitasiri at 3pm.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
