Labasa posted an impressive 3-0 win over Nadroga in Round 9 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at Subrail Park on Saturday.

Goals from Rusiate Doidoi and Ilaisa Nayasi gave the Babasiga Lions a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Experienced marksman Christopher Wasasala sealed victory for the hosts with the third and final goal midway in the second spell.

The Johan Leewai coached side now has moved to the third place with 14 points after 8 appearances while Nadroga remains in ninth spot with 6 points.