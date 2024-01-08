Labasa to confirm head coach next week

Labasa Football Association will announce its head coach for the 2024 season next week.

President Rayaz Khan told FijiLive that this decision is a part of a strategic meeting aimed at planning for the upcoming season and revitalizing the team after a challenging 2023.

Khan emphasized the need for a strong rebuild in 2024, acknowledging the increasingly competitive landscape of the league. “The teams are looking tough this season, so we will prepare well,” he stated.

The confirmation of the new coach and the official kick-off of season preparations will follow the finalization of the association’s executive line-up.