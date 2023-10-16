Lack of concentration, fatigue resulted in loss

Lautoka coach Anginesh Prasad admitted that lack of concentration and inability to overcome fatigue resulted in a 2-1 loss to Ba in the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Sunday.

After a hard-fought battle against Suva in the semifinal on Saturday evening, Prasad said his players were a little tired and this kicked in the opening half of the final.

“Congratulations to the Ba team for winning the IDC,” a gracious Prasad told FijiLive.

“It’s heartbreaking for us since we had a very good tournament so far but again at the end of the day, one has to be the winner.”

“Lapse of concentration from our end which resulted in Ba capitalise on it and through two counterattacks, they managed to score. We made some changes in the second half and we wanted to do a lot of attacks which we did but unfortunately, we were not able to level the game.”

“We knew that this game would be against a young and experienced team and we were also an experienced team. We were supposed to manage the fatigue after a hard game against Suva.”

While accepting their defeat as the interim coach, Prasad said he would love to continue coaching the Blues if he is given a second chance by the Lautoka Football Association.

“I would like to apologies to Lautoka fans for not getting the IDC trophy. We shall be ready for the next tournament. We’ll go from here and see what’s next for Lautoka.”

“That’s something the LFA executives have to decide. I came as an interim coach for IDC but if they require my services, I’ll always be there for Lautoka.”