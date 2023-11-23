Lal cautioned over remark made in Parliament

Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu yesterday cautioned Opposition Member of Parliament, Ketan Lal for interjecting the words ‘hopeless government’ while the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance was addressing the august house.

Ratu Naiqama said: “Yes. Honourable Ketan Lal, I heard you very clearly when you very clearly uttered the words “hopeless Government”.

“I want to caution you again. Those who are seating on Government side have received the mandate from the people to be on this side and as well as those on your side.”

“So let us respect it. There is no such thing as a hopeless Government. I hope you will be mindful of that, Honourable Lal,” Ratu Naiqama said.

Prof Prasad was responding to the motion by the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, on the reduction of Parliamentary Overseas Travel Allowance.