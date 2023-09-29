Lands Ministry warns against scam

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources is advising Fijians not to fall victims to emails from scammers claiming to be officials of the Department of Lands.

This comes after the Ministry received complaints from members of the public who received emails from deparment.hr@gmail.com

The Ministry in an advisory stated that an imposter claiming to be from the Human Resources Division under the Lands Ministry has been sending emails to Fijians and demanding money through the Mpaisa platform.

The Ministry says it will not be responsible and does not support such deceitful means from individuals claiming to represent it or higher position in any public office.

All Fiji Government email addresses have their domain as govnet.