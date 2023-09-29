Lawyer requests Govt not to deport Kim

Defence counsel for Grace Road Fiji senior-director Daniel Kim has requested the Coalition Government not to deport his client until a Judicial Review application was heard.

This was his response to submissions made by the prosecution at the High Court in Lautoka before Justice Anare Tuilevuka yesterday.

KC Simon Ower appeared on behalf of Kim and stated that since the prosecution needed time to respond to their application, he required a guarantee that his client would not be sent to Korea.

Ower responded to the submissions made by lawyer Josefa Mainavolau, who appeared on behalf of the Solicitor-General, Ropate Green.

Mainavolau told the court that the fresh Judicial Review submitted by the applicants be put on leave while prosecution dealt with the Habeas Corpus matter which is being called today.

He argued that there were details in the matter that were relevant to the State’s response, and would also need to file their affidavits in opposition to the Judicial Review application.

Mainavolau said they intended to file their notice of opposition while collecting their affidavits in opposition to the Judicial Review application.

Justice Tuilevuka requested prosecution if they were in a position to give such a guarantee, Mainavolau said the court would need to seek the advice of the Solicitor-General who would be present in court today to respond.

The matter has been adjourned to 2.30pm today, while Kim is appeared before the High Court this morning for the Habeas Corpus matter.