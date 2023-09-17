Sunday, September 17, 2023
Leaders address key regional priorities

The Forum Foreign Ministers Meeting (FFMM) concluded in Suva with key Pacific priorities discussed by the Foreign Ministers of the Forum member countries.

2023 FFMM convened at the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat (PIFS) was chaired by the host Chair of the upcoming Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Leaders Meeting, Prime Minister of Cook Islands, Mark Brown.

Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator Penny Wong and New Zealand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta also attended the meeting.

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua attended the meeting on behalf of the Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sitiveni Rabuka.

Qereqeretabua reaffirmed Fiji’s continued support for the important work undertaken by the Pacific Islands Forum and thanked the Forum for its commitment in advancing our regional cooperation.

The discussions focused on the following key priorities for the Pacific region; implementation plan of the 2050 Strategy, global and regional strategic trends and dynamics, the climate crisis, and a revitalised gender equality declaration.

It emphasised the importance of regional solidarity and collective leadership to advance Pacific’s prosperity.

The outcomes of FFMM will further inform the deliberations to be undertaken at the upcoming 52nd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting to be held in Rarotonga, Cook Islands from November 6-10, with the theme: Our Voices, Our Choices, Our Pacific Way: Promote, Partner, Prosper.

Forum Chair and Cook Islands Prime Minister, Brown said the strategic opportunities before us are great and the onus is on us to step up and grasp it, and how we strategically engage as a region, is of utmost importance.

The Forum Leaders thanked Fiji for its commitment, support and kind hospitality accorded in hosting the 2023 FFMM.

Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum, Henry Puna said, as a Forum family, we have withstood many challenges, changes and capitalized on opportunities over the last 53 years and that the agenda before us is comprehensive and reflective of the increasing amount of work that is required to better position ourselves as a region, moving forward.

The 2050 Strategy, the five-year implementation plan is scheduled to be endorsed at the upcoming Forum Leaders meeting in Cook Islands.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
