Lewaravu is new HRADC Director

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission (HRADC) has appointed Loukinikini Vili Lewaravu as the new Director of the Commission.

Commission chair Pravesh Sharma while announcing the appointment said Lewaravu brings to the role her experience and knowledge of working with National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs) in the Pacific region.

He said she spent almost the last 10 years working for the Samoa NHRI and almost 8 of those years she was the Director of the Institution.

“She also brings with her a broad knowledge and understanding of international human
rights laws, UN human rights mechanisms, and regional human rights issues.”

“Earlier in July this year, she joined the Asia Pacific Forum of NHRIs, OHCHR, and UNDP
team as an NHRI expert to conduct a capacity assessment for the Human Rights
Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Central Asia,” said Sharma.

Lewaravu replaces Ashwin Raj who had resigned to take up the position of Permanent Secretary of the then Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
