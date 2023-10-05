Local support key ahead of Portugal clash

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians centre Semi Radradra has lauded the support of locals in France as the boost for his side.

The former Bristol Bears player says the team feels proud to be backed by the people of France.

Radradra and his Flying Fijians are one match away from featuring in their third Rugby World Cup quarter- final since the first World Cup in 1987.

“It means a lot to the team to see that everywhere we go, especially in the World Cup, people support us, especially the French people, they count Fiji as their second team.”

“For us to see that, it gives us a boost to play on the field far away from home but its an honour to see such support.”

Fiji plays Portugal in their last Pool C match at 7am on Monday and should the Pacific Islanders secure a win, they will end rivals Australia’s World Cup campaign.

Meanwhile, Flying Fijians head coach Simon Raiwalui is expected to announce his squad by Friday night.