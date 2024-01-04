Thursday, January 4, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Localising positions in the Courts a priority: AG

The Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says 85 per cent of the positions serving as Magistrates, and Justices in the Higher Courts, have been localized.

In an interview, Turaga said this is an initiative of the Coalition Government to localize these appointments, as there is an abundance of those in the legal fraternity that can fill these positions.

Turaga said eight expatriate Judges who currently serve in the High Court would not have their contracts renewed after their three-year term expires.

14 positions in the High Court serving as judges have already been localized.

Turaga said four expatriate Magistrate’s Court would also serve out their contracts and these would not be renewed as well.

He has also confirmed that 25 Magistrates positions have also been localized.

Turaga said three Sri Lankan judges serve as Masters of the High Court; would not have their contacts renewed at the end of their terms.

“There is an ample supply of people in the legal fraternity who can take up these appointments…. You can be a senior lawyer practising for a number of years or a straight-up appointment from the Magistrates Court, presiding over civil cases,” Turaga said.

The Minister for Justice said this can be achieved.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Champs Army drawn in tough pool

Defending champions, Army have been drawn in a tough pool for this ...
News

Two minors charged with rape and se...

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with rape and indecent assault o...
Rugby

Norton to grace Coral Coast 7s as A...

The 2024 McDonald's Fiji Coral Coast 7s will have England great Dan...
Football

Khan clarifies transfer rumors, con...

Suva Football Association President Intiaz Khan has addressed recen...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Champs Army drawn in tough pool

Rugby
Defending ...

Two minors charged with rape and...

News
A 16-year-...

Norton to grace Coral Coast 7s a...

Rugby
The 2024 M...

Khan clarifies transfer rumors, ...

Football
Suva Footb...

Four charged for assault of poli...

News
The Suva M...

Reddy Group founder passes away

News
Yanktesh P...

Popular News

PSC may involve Police in wind t...

News
The Public...

Champs Army drawn in tough pool

Rugby
Defending ...

Tenana’s son to feature in Coral...

Rugby
Renata Rob...

New legislative reforms for Parl...

News
Government...

School dropouts a concern for Go...

News
The Minist...

HQ directors visit comrades on g...

News
The Senior...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Champs Army drawn in tough pool