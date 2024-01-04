Localising positions in the Courts a priority: AG

The Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says 85 per cent of the positions serving as Magistrates, and Justices in the Higher Courts, have been localized.

In an interview, Turaga said this is an initiative of the Coalition Government to localize these appointments, as there is an abundance of those in the legal fraternity that can fill these positions.

Turaga said eight expatriate Judges who currently serve in the High Court would not have their contracts renewed after their three-year term expires.

14 positions in the High Court serving as judges have already been localized.

Turaga said four expatriate Magistrate’s Court would also serve out their contracts and these would not be renewed as well.

He has also confirmed that 25 Magistrates positions have also been localized.

Turaga said three Sri Lankan judges serve as Masters of the High Court; would not have their contacts renewed at the end of their terms.

“There is an ample supply of people in the legal fraternity who can take up these appointments…. You can be a senior lawyer practising for a number of years or a straight-up appointment from the Magistrates Court, presiding over civil cases,” Turaga said.

The Minister for Justice said this can be achieved.