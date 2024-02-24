Saturday, February 24, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Loganimasi stars as Fiji outclasses Spain

Lanky Ponipate Loganimasi scored three tries as Fiji outclassed Spain 31-12 in its opening match of the Vancouver 7s at the B.C Place today.

Fiji started on a high note and Loganimasi opened the scoring in the 2nd minute.

Halfback Pilipo Bukayaro followed with the second a minute later before Spain pulled one back through Josep Serres.

Loganimasi scored another try for Fiji just before halftime and completed his hat-trick early in the second spell.

Terio Tamani came off the bench and scored the fifth and final try for the Fijians  while a late Spain managed to score a late consolation.

The Ben Gollings coached side will meet host Canada in its next match at 4.24pm.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

SODELPA begins search for new leade...

The Social Democratic Liberal Party  has begun work on recruiting a...
News

Effective debt management is vital:...

Fiji needs to redouble its effort to ensure its debt burden is on a...
News

Committee to develop counter terror...

A Working Group has been tasked to develop a comprehensive strategy...
News

49 complaints against driving schoo...

The Consumer Council of Fiji has registered 49 complaints against t...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

SODELPA begins search for new le...

News
The Social...

Effective debt management is vit...

News
Fiji needs...

Committee to develop counter ter...

News
A Working ...

49 complaints against driving sc...

News
The Consum...

Begg heads to Auckland for trial...

Football
Bula Boys ...

Fijiana suffer loss in Vancouver...

Rugby
Fijiana su...

Popular News

GCC will endorse all iTaukei rel...

News
Decisions ...

Crusaders beaten in Super Rugby ...

Rugby
Replacemen...

Beyonce continues to make histor...

Entertainment
After conq...

Ikanivere, Kuruvoli re-sign for ...

Rugby
Hooker Tev...

Effective debt management is vit...

News
Fiji needs...

Valentine’s brace secures Nadi&#...

Football
Nadi secur...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

SODELPA begins search for new leader