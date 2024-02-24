Loganimasi stars as Fiji outclasses Spain

Lanky Ponipate Loganimasi scored three tries as Fiji outclassed Spain 31-12 in its opening match of the Vancouver 7s at the B.C Place today.

Fiji started on a high note and Loganimasi opened the scoring in the 2nd minute.

Halfback Pilipo Bukayaro followed with the second a minute later before Spain pulled one back through Josep Serres.

Loganimasi scored another try for Fiji just before halftime and completed his hat-trick early in the second spell.

Terio Tamani came off the bench and scored the fifth and final try for the Fijians while a late Spain managed to score a late consolation.

The Ben Gollings coached side will meet host Canada in its next match at 4.24pm.