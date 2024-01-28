LTA embarks on digitalisation journey

The Land Transport Authority of Fiji (LTA) is looking to shape the future of customer service through the digitalisation of its processes.

And to engage all stakeholders in this journey, the Authority has started public consultations which are being held around the various LTA branches until 15 Febuary.

Acting chief executive Irimaia Rokosawa said they are embarking on an innovative and efficient path of service enhancement through the automation of their offerings.

He said the digitisation journey is a transformative initiative aimed at redefining how LTA served its community.

“The goal is to make the overall experience smoother, more convenient, and inherently customer-centric. By embracing cutting-edge technology, LTA aims to elevate service standards and create a more responsive and adaptive transportation system for the people of Fiji,” Rokosawa said.

“As a crucial part of this journey, the Authority is organising an engaging public consultation where the spotlight is on the public’s opinions and insights.

“This inclusive approach is designed to capture the diverse perspectives of the community, ensuring that the services provided by LTA truly reflect the needs and expectations of the people.”

Rokosawa said the Authority believes in the power of co-creation and extended an invitation to individuals from all walks of life to contribute their valuable feedback during these public consultations.

He said the public’s active participation is paramount as LTA worked collaboratively to shape a better future for transportation services in Fiji.

“Input from the public will play a vital role in crafting a service experience that aligns seamlessly with the community’s diverse needs. Therefore, the Authority extends a warm invitation to all interested parties to join us in this exciting endeavor.

“Let your voice be heard as we collectively work towards a future where transportation services in Fiji are not just efficient but tailored to meet the expectations of our dynamic community. We eagerly anticipate the valuable insights from the public and look forward to their active participation.”

Rokosawa said members of the public could also share their thoughts on the digitisation of its services via the Authority’s online survey.