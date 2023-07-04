Man appears in court on theft charges

The Criminal Investigation Department’s Economic Crime Unit has charged a 52-year-old taxi driver for allegedly stealing more than $44,000 whilst employed as an Information Technology Manager in 2016.

The accused has been charged with one count of theft.

It is alleged that whilst employed as an I.T. Manager between the months of August to December 2016, he stole more than $44,000 from the distribution company and deposited the money into his wife’s account.

The matter was reported by the Managing Director.

The accused was produced at the Lautoka Magistrate’s Court yesterday.