Man arrested over claim on social media

A 19-year-old man is in Police custody for claiming on social media to be selling drugs.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime Mesake Waqa said the Fiji Police Force will not condone people using social media as a platform to do business on illegal trade.

“It is either done deliberately or as a platform of deception to lure people,” ACP Waqa said.

In a social media post, the suspect posted photos of white substance believed to be methamphetamine, advertising sale of the item and also mentioned a contact number and location for pick-up.