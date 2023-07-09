Sunday, July 9, 2023
Man dies in Northern Division accident

A man has died following a motor vehicle accident along the Seaqaqa-Naividamu Road this morning.

The victim was one of two passengers in a vehicle driven by the 31-year-old suspect who was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

It is alleged he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road, trapping all three inside.

National Fire Authority and Police officers managed to retrieve the three, where they were rushed to the Labasa Hospital.

The victim died, while the suspect and the second passenger remain admitted in hospital.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
