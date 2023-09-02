Saturday, September 2, 2023
601 ad
Man held over alleged rape of 4-yr-old girl

A 29-year-old man who allegedly raped a 4-year-old in Labasa has been refused bail and further remanded in custody.

The suspect appeared before Magistrate Bimsara Jagodage at the Magistrates Court in Labasa yesterday charged with one count each of trespass, child stealing, and rape.

He is alleged to have abducted the victim from her bedroom and took her a few meters away from her home before committing the offence.

The victim’s father heard her crying and was alerted to the incident, after which she was rushed to the Labasa Hospital, where she was treated and discharged.

Prosecution objected to bail stating the victim is a minor and this is a case involving breach of trust in the community.

Magistrate Jagodage stated that due to the seriousness of the offence and high tension in the community, the accused will be remanded further and the case will be transferred to the High Court.

The accused has opted for Legal Aid counsel and the case will be recalled on 27 September.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
