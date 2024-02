The Fiji Police MPaisa Task Force has charged another individual for allegedly obtaining money meant for the Back to School Education Assistance.

The accused, a 35-year-old man, is alleged to have between the 6th to the 30th day of January 2024, unlawfully obtained money meant for a member of the public through the MPaisa platform.

He has been charged with one count of Obtaining Financial Advantage by Deception and will be produced at the Suva Magistrate’s Court today.