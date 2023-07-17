Masirewa scores double in Japan’s loss

Fiji-born winger Semisi Masirewa scored two late second half tries in Japan’s 41-27 loss to the New Zealand XV in their first tour match in Kumamoto on Sunday.

The All Blacks XV ran riot scoring a hat-trick of tries through Hurricanes blockbusting centre Billy Proctor while Taranaki fly-half Stephen Perofeta scored one try and slotted three conversions and booted a penalty.

On the other hand, ASM Clermont Auvergne right-winger Kotaro Matsushima scored one try for the Brave Blossoms while Seungsin Lee converted and kicked a penalty.

The All Blacks superbly led 29-13 at the breather.

In the opening minutes of the second half, Blues star AJ Lam and Proctor scored a try each but Perofeta converted once only.

Japan received a penalty advantage in the 54th minute and Yutaka Nagare took a quick tap and go as he worked the ball back toward the middle which saw Masirewa rip it away from the ruck on the left edge and he glided through to score a simple try.

Four minutes later, Saitama Wild Knights star Tomoki Osada freed up Masirewa, who cut back on the angle to crash over in contact 5 in from the right edge and touched down.

Lee slotted both conversions.

Japan heads to Sapporo to take on Samoa on Saturday.