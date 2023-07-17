Monday, July 17, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Masirewa scores double in Japan’s loss

Fiji-born winger Semisi Masirewa scored two late second half tries in Japan’s 41-27 loss to the New Zealand XV in their first tour match in Kumamoto on Sunday.

The All Blacks XV ran riot scoring a hat-trick of tries through Hurricanes blockbusting centre Billy Proctor while Taranaki fly-half Stephen Perofeta scored one try and slotted three conversions and booted a penalty.

On the other hand, ASM Clermont Auvergne right-winger Kotaro Matsushima scored one try for the Brave Blossoms while Seungsin Lee converted and kicked a penalty.

The All Blacks superbly led 29-13 at the breather.

In the opening minutes of the second half, Blues star AJ Lam and Proctor scored a try each but Perofeta converted once only.

Japan received a penalty advantage in the 54th minute and Yutaka Nagare took a quick tap and go as he worked the ball back toward the middle which saw Masirewa rip it away from the ruck on the left edge and he glided through to score a simple try.

Four minutes later, Saitama Wild Knights star Tomoki Osada freed up Masirewa, who cut back on the angle to crash over in contact 5 in from the right edge and touched down.

Lee slotted both conversions.

Japan heads to Sapporo to take on Samoa on Saturday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Bua man succumbs to accident injuri...

A 56-year-old man of Bua succumbed to injuries sustained in a road ...
News

Man killed in drink and drive accid...

A man lost his life in a fatal accident along Princess Road last ni...
Rugby

Skipper Cup takes a week’s br...

The Fiji Rugby Union has confirmed that the Skipper Cup Competition...
Entertainment

Lovato to release ‘Revamped’ rock v...

American singer Demi Lovato is excited to drop re-recorded rock ver...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Bua man succumbs to accident inj...

News
A 56-year-...

Man killed in drink and drive ac...

News
A man lost...

Skipper Cup takes a week’s...

Rugby
The Fiji R...

Lovato to release ‘Revamped’ roc...

Entertainment
American s...

Nawaqanitawase in team of the we...

Rugby
NSW Warata...

Campbell-Gillard scores, Sivo bi...

NRL
Former Fij...

Popular News

FLP calls for investigation into...

News
The Fiji L...

Flying Fijians RWC kit unveiled

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Police officer charged with murd...

News
A Police o...

Bua man succumbs to accident inj...

News
A 56-year-...

Allowance increase confirmed for...

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

Sowakula, Nareki in for Japan cl...

Rugby
Pita Gus S...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Bua man succumbs to accident injuries