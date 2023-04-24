Mawi gets double in Saracens big win

Flying Fijians prop Eroni Mawi scored a brace of tries for Saracens as they thumped London Irish 45-21 in a Gallagher Premiership match to register their 10th straight win at StoneX Stadium in London on Monday.

The London Irish made a quick start in the match when fly-half Paddy Jackson slotted a penalty before Matt Rogerson scored the opening try in the match and Jackson converted to give the side a 10-0 lead.

It was Owen Farrell’s two successful penalties that got Saracens into the match before Alex Goode scored their first try and Farrell converted for a slender 13-10 lead at the break.

Early in the second half, Irish was reduced to 14 players as Rob Simmons was sin-binned for a high tackle on Dan.

Saracens took advantage of the situation and immediately scored a try through Sean Maitland which Farrell converted.

Soon after, the Saracens gave away two penalties to the Irish which Jackson took and booted between the posts.

The Irish were harsh in their response as Farrell kicked a penalty and Dan scored a converted try to bring the side back in the match.

Replacement prop Mawi made his presence felt on his 50th Sarries appearance after coming on for Mako Vunipola with 15 minutes left.

The Fijian dived over for the bonus-point score after the hosts nicked an Irish line-out, and moments later he barged past two tacklers to cross from close range, allowing Farrell to take his personal tally with the boot to 20 points.

At the dead end of the match, Mike Willemse scored a consolation try for the Irish but Jackson failed to convert.