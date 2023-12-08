Friday, December 8, 2023
Mayanavanua benched, Matavesi misses selection

Flying Fijians utility forward Temo Mayanavanua has been named in the Northampton Saints reserves for their Champions Cup opener against the Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun tomorrow.

Northampton Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson has named formidable men in Black, Green and Gold to make a trip to Europe for the first time since 2015.

There are two welcome returns from injury amongst Saints’ replacements in Robbie Smith and Tarek Haffar, with the latter set to make his Club debut should he enter the action at Scotstoun.

Trevor Davison, Mayanavanua, Tom Pearson and Tom Seabrook are also among those hoping to make an impact on the Saints’ bench.

Meanwhile, Fiji-born Joel Matavesi will not feature in the opener after missing out on selection.

The match between the Saints and Warriors will kick off at 8am.

Northampton Saints: George Furbank (C), Ollie Sleightholme, Tommy Freeman, Fraser Dingwall, George Hendy, Fin Smith, Alex Mitchell, Alex Waller, Curtis Langdon, Paul Hill, Tom Lockett, Alex Moon, Courtney Lawes, Angus Scott-Young, Sam Graham.

Replacements: Robbie Smith, Tarek Haffar, Trevor Davison, Temo Mayanavanua, Tom Pearson, Tom James, Tom Litchfield, Tom Seabrook.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
