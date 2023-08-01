Tuesday, August 1, 2023
McAnulty makes first official visit to Fiji

New Zealand’s Minister for Emergency Management, Kieran McAnulty is making his first official visit to Fiji.

He will engage in a bilateral discussion with Fijian counterpart, Sakiasi Ditoka tomorrow and thank the Fijian Humanitarian Response Team that supported the Cyclone Gabrielle rebuild efforts.

The Minister will also be present for the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between the Fiji National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) and New Zealand National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

He will also present TC Gabrielle commemorative coins to the Fijian Government.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
