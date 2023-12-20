Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Mesu anticipates great Drua season

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua hooker Mesulame Dolokoto has lauded his teammates’ recent World Cup exploits and expressed high hopes for the upcoming season.

Speaking about the team’s preparation with FijiLive, Dolokoto highlighted the rigorous training sessions, made even more intense by the tropical heat.

“The trainings have been tough, but we’re all pushing through together. It’s a great boost to have the Flying Fijian boys back with us,”

“They did really well, flying our flag high on the global stage. I’m really proud of them, and it’s good to have them back,” he said with evident pride.

Dolokoto reflected on the past season, emphasizing the team’s commitment to growth.

“We’ve done our review and analysis, both as a team and individually. This helps every player understand what they need to improve on for the next season,”

“The new boys in the camp are good. We’ve trained together and also engaged in team bonding activities to get to know each other well, both on and off the field,” he explained.

Looking ahead, Dolokoto outlined the team’s ambitions for the forthcoming season.

“Our target remains the same – to win every game and try to make it to the top eight. Winning at home is crucial too, as it gives us a big boost to have our fans behind us.”

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
