Michael is new PS Environment and Climate Change

The Public Service Commission with the endorsement of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has announced the appointment of Dr Sivendra Michael as the Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change.

PSC Chairperson Luke Rokovada said the appointment was made after a comprehensive and rigorous recruitment process.

Dr. Michael has spent the last 10 years working in the climate change adaptation (CCA) and disaster risk management (DRM) field across the Asia-Pacific and Eastern African region.

He is currently deployed by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to support the Tongan Ministry responsible for Climate Change and Disaster Management, similar to a role he had undertaken with Fiji’s Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development in 2021.

Prior to joining the UNDP, Dr. Michael worked for various agencies, including British Council, UN International Labour Organization, University of Auckland, and University of the South Pacific to name a few.

His early career days were dedicated to the Strategic Policy and Planning Division of the Pacific Islands Forum.

Dr. Michael has developed a robust understanding of the Climate Change and Environment portfolio. His strong record of leadership is attested by the multiple regional and international awards in recognition of his work.

He holds a PhD and master’s degree from the University of Auckland, as well as a master’s and bachelor’s degree from the University of the South Pacific and is well known in the region through his work in the field, particularly by development partners, and has been a key member of the Fiji Delegation at UNFCCC COP meetings.

Rokovada said all Permanent Secretaries are Fijian nationals, which is a testament to Fiji’s expanding talent pool and the Civil Service’s success in attracting outstanding applicants.

Dr Michael is expected to start his role on 29 January 2024.