Minister, Health experts visit Vanua Levu

Minister for Health and Medical Services, Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu, is leading a team on a tour of the Northern Division.

The team has so far visited Dreketi Health Centre and Savusavu Subdivisional Hospital, Rabi and Kioa islands,met staff and checked operational needs at these health facilities.

Dr Lalabalavu is on a two-week tour in the North with staff from the Ministry’s headquarters and personnel from the Fiji Pharmaceutical Biomedical Services.

They’re also ensuring medical facilities are well-stocked.

Taveuni and more stops in Vanua Levu specifically in the Cakaudrove, Bua and Macuata Subdivisions will follow in the coming days.