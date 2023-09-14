Minister reports mass resignations

The Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says in the first six months of this year, 80 per cent of teachers have resigned and migrated overseas.

Radrodro said 469 teachers have resigned during this period.

Responding to an Oral Question by the Opposition MP Hem Chand on an update on High Turnover of Teachers, Radrodro said the Ministry is addressing this issue to ensure that teaching and learning environment for our students is not at any time compromised.

He said on the recruitment of teachers for 2023: 96 have been appointed to teach Early Childhood Education, six appointed to teach at Special School, 303 appointed to teach Primary Schools levels and 164 appointed to teach at Secondary Schools.

Radrodro added that the Ministry in total have employed a total of 569 new graduates as of August.

“80 teachers who have retired and 46 have been re-engaged.”

The Minister highlighted that another strategy that they are using is the re-engagement of teachers who were terminated due to the ‘No Jab No Job Policy’

Radrodro said out of the 190 teachers who were terminated, 119 have shown interest and have been re-engaged.

“Ministry of Education has implemented the above strategies to address teacher shortage in our schools. We have already executed the plans to ensure that quality education in all our 176 Secondary Schools, 736 Primary Schools and more than 800 ECE Centres are not at any time compromised as we are committed to ‘leaving no child behind’.”

“The Ministry of Education is currently working and discussing with local universities and training institutions on the alignment of subject combination on the intake of education programmes in line with the need in our schools as we are the biggest employers of graduates from universities in regard to the teaching profession,” Radrodro added.