Minister shocked at toddler’s sex abuse in community

The Minister for Women and Children Lynda Tabuya says she is shocked and disgusted at the case of a four year-old being sexually abused in her own community.

In a statement, Tabuya said her thoughts and prayers are with the child and the family of the toddler who have gone  through the traumatic experience.

Tabuya said it is sad of her to note the alarming statistics of children being subjected to sexual abuse in their very own home and community – a place where they should have been safe.

“The very communities and people who are supposed to be protecting and guiding our children are increasingly becoming the very perpetrators of sexual abuse,” Tabuya said.

She has questioned Fijians why these horrific acts against such innocent souls continue and why are we spoiling the future of our children and our beautiful nation.

Tabuya said the government and non-government organisations are doing their part by creating safe spaces for women, girls and children, however, she reiterated her call to all Fijian men and boys to help them put an end to this heinous crime and together create a better future for our women, girls and children.

She is also reminding parents to ensure the safety of their children at all times and to report any form of abuse through the Child Helpline 1325 or the National Domestic Violence Helpline 1560.

Questions have also been said to police in regard to the abuse of the four-year-old child.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
