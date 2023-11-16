Thursday, November 16, 2023
Ministry assures safe reopening of schools

With over 50 schools having served as evacuation centres during tropical cyclone Mal, the Education Ministry is making all efforts necessary to ensure safe resumption of classes from today.

Permanent Secretary of Education, Selina Kuruleca said efforts are underway to clear these facilities, and the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) has generously offered disinfection services for schools in need.

“Those requiring disinfection can contact the NDMO office in Suva, Central Division, or in the western regions, where a majority of evacuation centers are located.”

Kuruleca urged residents in flood-prone areas to exercise discretion and communicate with their respective school heads if unable to attend.

Safety remains a top priority for the Ministry of Education, said the PS emphasizing the importance of discretion in such situations.

“Divisional education officers, district education officers, and school management committees have received clear instructions to liaise closely with schools and communities, ensuring everyone’s safety.”

“In response to the unforeseen circumstances of the cyclone, a collective decision was made by the Minister for Disaster and the Minister for Education to postpone external exams by a week. This decision aims to prioritize the mental health of students, providing them with the time needed for recovery.”

“The Ministry has communicated the adjusted exam dates through various channels, including media and social platforms. Form seven exams will resume next week on Tuesday, while form six or year twelve exams will commence the following week.”

“Fortunately, no damages have been reported to infrastructure, including boarding schools,” said Kuruleca.

Maritime reports received so far indicate no damage, with further updates expected later.
The Ministry of Education has established a command center where Divisional Education officers and district education officers compile and send daily reports.

As of the latest reports, there is no damage to any infrastructure, including water and power lines, although some disruptions have occurred.

The Ministry remains committed to ensuring a safe and smooth transition back to normalcy for the education sector in the aftermath of tropical cyclone Mal.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
