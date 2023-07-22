Miss Fiji crowned Teen World Supermodel

Nadi beauty Alisha Idana has created history on the international modeling platform by winning the Teen World Supermodel title in Tasmania, Australia.

She becomes the first Fijian delegate to win the prestigious title in the world of glitz and glamour.

Idana participated in the 12th edition of the pageant alongside participants from twenty other countries including India, South Africa, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

The teenager who is also a Fiji Fashion Week model bagged the Miss Congeniality title as well.

Miss Congeniality is voted by fellow contestants.

Idana was picked to represent Fiji after topping the World Supermodel Fiji pageant in May where she competed with top local models including Gitali Ram who finished as first runner-up in the Face of Beauty international pageant in the Philippines earlier this year.