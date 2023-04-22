MOE works with Police to clamp bus misbehavior

The Ministry of Education says it is now mandatory for teachers to accompany students in hired buses for any event.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Education Timoci Bure made this statement while expressing his concern over the recent incidents of misconduct by students in hired buses during the zone meets.

Bure said such behaviour will not be condoned in the future and necessary actions will be taken if students are found misbehaving in the buses, jeopardizing their safety and of other passengers.

“While games are a time for students to cheer for their schools and enjoy themselves, the Heads of Schools must address all students about how they are expected to conduct themselves while travelling to and from the games’ venue and during the events.”

The Ministry of Education is warning schools that if there are any further incidents of misconduct by students inside the buses, including the students rocking the bus, actions will be taken to address this issue.

Bure said the Ministry is working with the Police and the bus companies to ensure that no further incident of this nature transpires and if students are found misbehaving in a way that creates a nuisance and risks the lives of others, the buses will be directed straight to the nearest Police Station.

Bure has also urged parents to support the schools and the Ministry in ensuring the safety of their children by talking to them about the expected forms of behaviour during such events.

The Ministry also hopes that participating schools will take note of this reminder so that the Coke Games are concluded on a high note and without any mishaps.

The Ministry wishes all the schools the very best for the upcoming Coke Games.