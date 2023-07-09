Montoya grabs double in Warriors’ big win

Fiji Bati winger Marcelo Montoya grabbed two back-to-back tries as the New Zealand Warriors posted a big 46-10 win against the Parramatta Eels in Round 19 of NRL on Saturday.

The Warriors took an early lead in the match with the opening try from Luke Metcalf and Shaun Johnson converted but a few minutes later the Eels responded through Bailey Simonsson but Sean Russell failed with the conversion attempt.

In the 26th minute, Metcalf flicked a wide pass to an unmarked Montoya and he ran to his breath untouched to score and Johnson converted.

Four minutes later, Montoya scored his second try after a Metcalf set up and he pushed through the Eels defence to touch down and Johnson converted again.

The Warriors continued to run riot in the match with three more back-to-back tries to Metcalf bagging his second while Dylan Walker and Mitchell Barnett added one each.

This time Johnson converted twice, only putting the Warriors 30-4 ahead at the breather.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Barnett scored two more tries for the Warriors and Johnson booted once while Shaun Lane scored a consolation try for the Eels and Russell slotted the conversion.

Meanwhile another Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo made his 100th NRL appearance in the game for the Eels.