More needs to be done for MSMEs: Ali

The Ministry of Trade aims to provide targeted support that enables micro and small businesses and budding entrepreneurs to grow, be sustainable and contribute to the broader economy.

Highlighting this at the MSMEs Fiji Grant Agreement Handover, this week in Suva, Permanent Secretary Shaheen Ali said the program is designed to not only assist but also stimulate growth within the targeted market, so that MSMEs flourish and in turn the economy does too.

“They are the backbone of our economy, the drivers of innovation, and the heartbeat of our communities.”

He said the Government through the Ministry is steadfast in its commitment to supporting MSMEs in every possible way forward.

On Thursday, Government handed out the grants, reaffirming its commitment to supporting MSMEs – serving as a catalyst for the continuous achievement and future success of business endeavours in Fiji.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
