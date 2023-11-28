More rain expected, take precautionary measures: NDMO

The National Disaster Management Office is requesting members of the public to take extra precautionary measures as heavy rain experienced in parts of Fiji has led to flooding in flood-prone and low-lying areas.

The NDMO is pleading with motorists to exercise caution as heavy rain has led to reduced visibility on our roads.

People residing in flood-affected areas are advised to be on alert and take the necessary precautionary measures should the need arise.

“Parents of Year 12 are urged to adhere to advisories issued by the Ministry of Education to ensure the safety of their children.”

The NDMO reiterates that the safety of every individual is always of paramount importance to us, thus the need for the public to strictly adhere to advisories issued by relevant authorities.

“Members of the public are strongly advised to stay away and refrain from attempting to cross or swim in flooded rivers, streams, drains, roads and walkways where water is above the knee level.”

The NDMO is closely liaising with the Fiji Meteorological Service to monitor the current weather situation and will issue advisories accordingly.