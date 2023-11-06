Monday, November 6, 2023
More teams for local competitions

The number of participating teams in both the Skipper Cup and the Vodafone Vanua Championship will increase in the new season.

Fiji Manager Operations Sale Sorovaki has confirmed that the Skipper Cup will have two more teams, taking the number of participants to ten while the the Vanua Championship will also have two more additions and the top number of participating teams will increase to 16.

Both the competitions are scheduled to commence in February and will be played simultaneously with the Fijian Drua’s Super Rugby fixtures.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
