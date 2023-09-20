Wednesday, September 20, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Move to protect traditional intellectual property

The Government is moving towards enhancing Fiji’s intellectual property landscape as consultations begin on the draft bill on ‘Traditional Knowledge and Traditional Cultural Expressions.

This comes after Minister for i-Taukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu announced the launch of consultations on the draft bill.

Vasu said this Bill signifies a monumental addition to Fiji’s intellectual property regime, which seeks to accord deserved prominence and legal protection to the wealth of traditional knowledge and cultural expressions.

He said the draft Bill emerges as a beacon of modernity intertwined with tradition, fostering an environment where cultural heritage is not only preserved but thrives alongside contemporary developments.

“The draft Bill stands as a testament to the rich cultural history of Fiji. It acknowledges the depth of knowledge and the unique expressions of culture that are woven intricately into the fabric of Fijian society,” Vasu said.

“By fostering a legal framework that protects and promotes these treasures, the Bill seeks to fortify the protection of traditional knowledge and traditional cultural expressions”.

The Minister has highlighted that the Bill is both inclusive and reflective of the diverse perspectives in Fiji – a nationwide consultation process will be initiated.

Vasu said leading this vital dialogue is distinguished Intellectual Property Lawyer Eliesa Tuiloma.

He said Tuiloma’s profound expertise in intellectual property law will serve as a guiding light in navigating the complexities of this endeavour, ensuring a comprehensive and insightful consultation process.

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs invites stakeholders, members of the public and the business sector to come forward and actively partake in this nationwide consultation, helping shape a legislation that embodies the true spirit and aspirations of Fiji in relation to the protection of traditional knowledge and cultural expressions.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Greater dialogue for peace: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji heralds the values of mult...
2023 Battle of Giants

Lions set sights on IDC title

After retaining 2023 Battle of the Giants (BOG) title, Labasa is ge...
Football

Rekha shifts focus to Phoenix trial...

Fiji football defender Angeline Rekha has begun the preparations fo...
News

Tarakinikini delivers draft resolut...

The Pacific Islands Forum leaders have called on the UN Security Co...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Greater dialogue for peace: Rabu...

News
Prime Mini...

Lions set sights on IDC title

2023 Battle of Giants
After reta...

Rekha shifts focus to Phoenix tr...

Football
Fiji footb...

Tarakinikini delivers draft reso...

News
The Pacifi...

Municipal elections scheduled fo...

News
Public con...

Kiwis make comeback in 7s after ...

Rugby
Cory Sween...

Popular News

Fiji’s win over Wallabies ...

Rugby
7’s maestr...

Nurses record highest number of ...

News
The Minist...

Infant is latest drowning victim...

News
A 1-year-o...

Injuries hit Flying Fijians camp...

Rugby
Fiji's har...

Charitar heads Navua into BOG fi...

2023 Battle of Giants
Nippy mark...

Tabuya clarifies issue on review...

News
The Leader...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Greater dialogue for peace: Rabuka