Nadi edges Nadroga, moves to fourth spot

Nadi has moved to the fourth spot in the Digicel Fiji Premier League after a 2-0 victory over Nadrogs in Round 11 at Prince Charles Park on Sunday.

The Kamal Swamy coached side now has 21 points and trails to leaders Lautoka, champions Rewa and Suva.

Nippy midfielder Eshan Kumar opened the account for the green machine mid-way in the first spell through a direct free kick which the Nadroga goalkeeper misjudged.

Nadroga tried to make a comeback in the match but they failed to go past a strong defence wall created by the hosts as they led by 1-0 at the break.

Early in the second half, Captain Tuiba Batiratu doubled the lead for Nadi from a Siotame Kubu and William Valentine set-piece play.

Meanwhile, Nadroga remains ninth with 6 points on the standing after 11 appearances.