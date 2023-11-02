Thursday, November 2, 2023
Nadi upsets champs Ba in Futsal IDC

Defending champions Ba went down 4-2 to an experienced Nadi outfit in their opening Group A match of the 2023 Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship (IDC) at the Vodafone Arena in Suva today.

the Men-In-Black were boosted by district reps Ratu Dau, Ruel Grayven, Shameel Rao, Fiji under 20 midfielder Gulam Razool and Lautoka’s Epeli Leiroti.

Nadi on the other hand, entered the court with the experience of Suva striker Rusiate Matarerega, brothers Mohammed Ayman, Ariyan and Kafoa and jetsetters midfielder Christopher Kumar.

Both teams contested hard toiling for goals keeping each other’s goalkeepers at bay for the first eight minutes of the match.

In the fifth minute, referee Dharmend Chand flashed a yellow card to Nadi’s debutante Junior Wanetatha for a foul on Ba pivot Ravinesh Chand.

A minute later, Ba’s Joeli Navalawa also copped a yellow card for bringing down Nadi captain Shafeem Buksh on the left sideline.

It was Mohammed Shalmeen who opened the account for Nadi in the 17th minute after beating the Ba defenders and slotting the ball under the left arm of lanky Ba goalkeeper Ravinesh Singh.

An individual effort from Wanetatha saw him take advantage of a sleepy Ba backline and sneak in the second goal for the green machines.

Ba midfielder Ruel Grayven managed to pull one back with a powerful strike which Nadi goalkeeper Etuwate Kaveni misjudged and failed to stop.

Nadi took a 2-1 lead at the breather.

Continuous pressure from Nadi saw Matarerega take full advantage of a defensive blunder and extend their lead in the 25th minute.

Ill-discipline by Ba players saw Chand further flash back-to-back yellow cards to Aiyush Ashish Kumar and Rao.

Upon questioning the match official, Ba coach Deepesh Prasad also copped a yellow card in the 30th minute.

Grayven’s hard work throughout the encounter paid dividends as he sneaked in with the second goal leaving the Nadi defence stunned and baffled in the 36th minute.

However, Nadi responded immediately through Matarerega, who tip-toed his way to the Ba goalmouth and powered into the net after finding goalkeeper Singh off his guard.

The teams:

Ba: Ravinesh Anand Singh (GK) (C), Ratu Dau, Ravinesh Chand, Ruel Grayven, Aiyush Ashish Kumar, Tevita Koroi, Zaim Khan, Gulam Razool, Joeli Navalawa, Sailasa Naicegu, Shameel Rao, Epeli Leiroti.

Nadi: Etuate Kaveni (GK), Shafeem Buksh (C), Mohammed Ayman, Mohammed Shalmeen, Mohammed Arian, Rokotupou Botenakadavu, Rusiate Matarerega, Aisea Codro, Christopher Kumar, Junior Wanetatha, Arzal Rahiman, Arav Nadan, Mohammed Kafoa, Abdul Mobeen.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
