Sunday, June 18, 2023
Nadi woman charged after drug bust

A 35-year-old woman was arrested and produced in court this week following a drug bust in Martintar, Nadi.

She was charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs after she was allegedly found with marijuana and methamphetamine.

In a separate raid, two people were arrested at a home in Namadi Heights following a joint raid conducted by Crime Intel, K9 and Police Mobile Force officers.

Zip lock plastics containing white crystals believed to be methamphetamine and smoking apparatuses were allegedly discovered in their possession.

The seized substance has been sent for analysis.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
