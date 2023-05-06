Naholo braces for tough Drua challenge

Hurricanes new find Kini Naholo is well aware of what it’s like to play in front of a tough Fijian crowd and says today’s Suva clash with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will be no different.

The 24-year-old from Nadroumai Village in Nadroga who plays his first Super Rugby Pacific game on home soil said he’s focused on the challenge from the Drua.

“You got a big crowd, the Drua have a lot of good supporters behind them, so it is going to be tough coming especially to Fiji,” Naholo said.

“But the team is really excited to come and play here, we will press the challenge and hopefully we will do better.”

The younger brother of former All Black Waisake Naholo said he isn’t looking for the spotlight against the Drua, but will focus on getting his part in the game right.

“This weekend I am just focused on what I need to do, like my task in the game.

“I am just going to try to block out the noise, and try to not get myself distracted.”