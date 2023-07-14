Friday, July 14, 2023
Naiqama retains spot, Tabua misses selection

NSW Waratahs lock-forward Sera Naiqama has retained her spot in the Wallaroos team while Brumbies loose forward Tabua Tuinakauvadra has missed selection for the clash against Canada in Pacific Four Series on Saturday.

Both Naiqama and Tuinakauvadra started from the Australian bench in their huge 58-17 win against the USA last week.

Naiqama will be joined on the bench by Tania Naden, Madison Schuck, Bridie O’Gorman and Piper Duck.

27-year-old, Naiqama currently has seven international caps to her name for the Wallaroos so far since making her debut in the gold and green jersey last year.

Meanwhile, Captain Piper Duck makes her return to the team and will play her first game since being appointed skipper following the retirement of Shannon Parry, overcoming a foot injury.

The Wallaroos currently sit third in the Pacific Four Series following the bonus-point win over the USA.

The Pacific Four Series will determine the groups for WXV, with the top three qualifying for November’s WXV 1 in New Zealand.

The match between Australia and Canada will kick off at 11am at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa on Saturday.

Wallaroos: Bree-Anna Cheatham, Adiana Talakai, Eva Karpani, Michaela Leonard (c), Kaitlan Leaney, Ashley Marsters, Emily Chancellor, Grace Hamilton, Layne Morgan, Arabella McKenzie, Ivania Wong, Siokapesi Palu, Georgina Friedrichs (vc), Maya Stewart, Lori Cramer.

Reserves: Tania Naden, Madison Schuck, Bridie O’Gorman, Sera Naiqama, Piper Duck, Jasmin Huriwai, Trilleen Pomare, Alana Elisaia.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
