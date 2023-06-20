Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Narawa has doubled his performance, says Foster

Photo courtesy: Stuff.nz

All Blacks Head Coach Ian Foster says Fiji-born Chiefs flyer Emoni Narawa has impressed and banged the door down with his outstanding performances over the last two years which saw him book a spot in this year’s Rugby World Cup squad.

Foster told stuff.nz that the prolific 23-year-old from Navulivatu Village in Serua has doubled his performance in this year’s Super Rugby Pacific competition compared to last year.

“He’s just come in with a heck of a lot of confidence,” Foster said.

“He’s got a good kicking game, his wide ruck contact work’s outstanding, and his acceleration into contact, he’s got no fear in terms of that space.”

“And he’s just banged the door down, really, with the way he’s played.”

“He seems very settled, has got a lot of belief in himself, and I’m sure he’ll do well.”

Narawa has scored seven tries in the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
